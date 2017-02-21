A SLEEP support ‘robot’ has won an international innovation award.

The Danish start-up company Berger Neurorobotics received the Emerging Technologies Award at the Robotdalen Innovation Award 2017, held in Västerås, Sweden.

Judges said: “The Somnox sleep support robot is innovative, addresses an important problem in society, and is close to commercialisation. By gathering various data about the sleeping cycle, Somnox simulates human breathing rhythm and assists the user in falling asleep.

“The pillow-shaped product is controlled by a mobile application and can offer light and sounds, which makes its use easy and appealing.”

The annual competition is aimed at innovators, entrepreneurs, graduate and postgraduate students from all over the world who have ideas, concepts or solutions with commercial potential and breakthrough technology, addressing certain fields of robotics and automation.

https://www.somnox.n l