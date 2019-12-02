JEAN Barnes loves caring for others. It’s something she and her late husband, Charles, have done all their lives.

“It’s something that just comes naturally,” said Jean. “We’ve always tried to help other people, to share our time with others.”

Well, Jean is is about to share more than just her time! She’s the lucky winner of our fantastic Park Christmas hamper competition – and it’s all thanks to her daughter, Linda, who picked up a copy of All Together NOW! while visiting the Countess of Chester Hospital and entered the competition on her behalf.

“I really didn’t know that Linda had entered the competition for me,” said Jean, from Upton-by-Chester. “We are big fans of All Together NOW! It’s so full of news you don’t see anywhere else and always makes you feel good.”

Almost 7,000 readers entered the competition to win the monster hamper, worth £572.

Jean added: “I can’t wait to tell all my friends – especially two of the people I care for, one who is 102, the other 103! They’ll be so excited – almost as much as I am at the thought of being able to share this fabulous prize with all of them and my wonderful family.

“I just can’t thank Park enough for this fabulous prize and for supporting this great newspaper.”

Appreciate Group CEO Ian O’Doherty said: “We are delighted for Jean and her family. It’s great to know that our top of the range Empire hamper is going to be enjoyed by so many people.”

www.getpark.co.uk/atn