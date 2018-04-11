PICTURES: 98 Yetis Photography

PARA HOCKEY – formerly known as “sled hockey” in the USA – is a fast-paced, highly physical sport played by male and female athletes with a physical impairment in the lower part of the body. It’s rough, tough – and is one of the fastest growing sports. PETER BRADBURY looks forward to the new season . . .

IT’S all systems go for Manchester Mayhem’s second season with plenty of hope of more success – and hopes of attracting more fresh blood and more funding!

Last year’s debut season was a real rollercoaster, but despite having a small squad the team managed to end the season with some silverware.

Back to back wins over Peterborough, including an incredible overtime win against the Phantoms in Widnes, clinched a play off place.

A stunning weekend of hockey saw the team knock out league runners-up Cardiff before going on to beat league champions Kingston Kestrels 3-2 in the play off final.

This year’s schedule opens with a re-match with Manchester hosting the Kingston Kestrels at Altrincham.

Next, it’s Peterborough in mid-May, followed by Cardiff at the start of June, with a return visit to South Wales later in the month.

A short trip to Sheffield at the end of July is followed by two home games against Sheffield and Peterborough, with a final clash against Kingston in Hull to wind up the season!

The team are in for another exciting season. But they need help, so there’s an open invitation for anyone to come and give it the sport a try or watch the games – FREE admission). The club also need sponsors to help fund new equipment.

The team play at Oakfield Road, Altrincham and The Hive, Earle Road, Widnes.

The next training sessions is Tuesday April 17 and alternate Tuesdays at Widnes (8.45-9.45pm)

email: manchestermayhempihc@gmail.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Peter Hagan, head coach, tel: 07709 086586

HOME GAMES:

Sun Apr 22, 4.30pm: Kingston Kestrels (Widnes)

Sat June 9, 4.15pm: Cardiff Huskies (Altrincham)

Sun Aug 5, 4.30pm: Sheffield Steelkings (Widnes)

Sat Aug 11, 4.15pm: Peterborough Phantoms (Altrincham)