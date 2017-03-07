ON AIR: Radio Mencap presenter Janet with fundraiser Gary Stokes and Val Rainbow

THE VOICE of the learning disability community is being heard like never before.

Radio Mencap is a new hour-long ONLINE show day – and it’s devised, presented and run by people with learning disabilities.

The live show is a mixture of music and talk with pre-recorded interviews and features.

Helping to run the show is Val Rainbow, arts coordinator for Heart of England Mencap.

She said: “I have done community radio in the past – but this is hugely exciting, we don’t know of anything else like it. Our colleagues at Mencap Pathway are really enthusiastic – this was their idea, and this is very much their show.”

Funding the show came from the efforts of Gary Stokes, from Long Compton in Warwickshire, who took on the 40-mile Coventry Way Challenge, and raised the £1,500 needed to make it happen, to pay for staff, studio time and outdoor broadcast equipment.

“To see what my fundraising has actually made possible is just incredible, and not something you usually get to do,” Gary said.

“It’s so rewarding to see how excited everyone is about the show.”

Tune in to the show (Fridays 11am-noon) at:

www.welcomberadio.co.uk