FREE online dancing classes for people with sight loss from a South Asian background are being set up.

Dance Dosti is a new website containing over 100 dance sessions in English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.

All sessions are delivered by South Asian dancers, with a choice of seated and standing dance, and video and audio formats for different abilities.

Rashmi Becker, founder of Step Change Studios, who was recognised with an MBE for services to disabled people in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, said:

“Since the pandemic, people from a South Asian background and disabled people have reported greater isolation and inactivity.

“As an inclusive dance provider, we know the positive difference dance makes to our quality of life, irrespective of age or ability. It benefits both body and mind.

“Our free digital programme is designed as short sessions that can be fitted in to daily life. We want to support people to enjoy learning to dance, to be active at home, and to transition to creative and physical activity outside the home.”

Martin Symcox, CEO of Metro Blind Sport, said: “Blind and partially sighted people face barriers in taking part in physical activity and engaging in social activities. I am pleased that this exciting project with Rashmi and her team at Step Change Studios is designed to overcome these barriers and open opportunities up to dance.

“Within the visually impaired community there are certain groups who can face a double disadvantage. This programme aims to empower and target at risk communities through a tailored approach, that will enable people to be active by engaging them in spaces and ways they prefer.”

Olivia Curno, chief executive of the Vision Foundation, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about funding this project.”

To take part in Dance Dosti digital visit: www.dancedosti.com

Dance Dosti trailer: https://youtu.be/z0FXt0iS0ls

www.stepchangestudios.com

Vision Foundation: Tel. 020 7620 2066

www.visionfoundation.org.uk