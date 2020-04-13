WHAT truly awful times we are living in.

All of us here at All Together NOW! are just hoping you are finding ways to cope – and get through – this great upheaval and uncertainty in our lives.

Sadly, though, many key services have already suffered, and chances are many, many more will also soon begin to fall at the wayside.

One early casualty of the coronavirus is the PRINT edition ofAll Together NOW!

For the first time in the charity’s 15-year history, the decision has been taken to temporarily cease printing the publication until things return to something like ‘normality’.

The paper will, though, continue to be published online here on the charity’s website.

It’s far from an ideal solution because tens of thousands of readers – especially older and disabled people – are not connected to the internet and have relied on the paper to give them specific news and information they are unable to get elsewhere.

But with so many of the paper’s stockists – hospitals, health centres, visitor attractions and charities – either closing their doors or imposing strict restricting on visitors, the trustees had no other choice other than to temporarily cease publication.

We will carry on as best we can – and are so grateful to the ongoing support from our sponsors and partners, the Steve Morgan Foundation, United Utilities, Park Group, and DaVinci Mobility.

We’re back in June with this digital version of the newspaper. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before our print edition is back doing its important job in the community.

In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay as calm as you can.

There’s lots of help and advice available as you will see on Pages 12,13,14,15.

Click here to read this latest issue . . .