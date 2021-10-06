HERE’s an easy way to help us develop our FREE charity news service. Just click on the ASDA green tokens website and vote for All Together NOW!

Tens of thousands of our All Together NOW! charity newspaper are regularly picked at Asda stores across the region.

Now, we’re delighted to report that customers at the Liscard store have nominated us for the Asda Foundation Green Token Giving award.

The prize is worth £500. If we were to win, it would enable us to get even more papers to customers.

All you have to do to help is to go onto their website, enter Liscard store, and vote for All Together NOW!

You can vote for us every week, and if you aren’t online, just ask a family member, friend or neighbour to vote for you.

It will make a big difference for thousands more people!

www.asda.com/green-tokens

Any supermarkets – or other venues– wanting to stock All Together NOW! can contact us on 0151 230 0307, email: info@alltogethernow.org.uk