PEOPLE with a learning disability must be prioritised for the Covid-19 booster jab, say national charity Mencap.

The call comes after a new report in the medical journal The BMJ that revealed people with a learning disability with Covid are five times more likely to be admitted to hospital and eight times more likely to die compared with the general population of England.

Dan Scorer, head of policy at Mencap, said: “The findings provide further evidence of the shocking health inequalities faced by people with a learning disability during the pandemic.

“As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, it’s critical that the Government prioritises everyone with a learning disability for booster jabs in the autumn. Despite the shockingly high death rate of people with a learning disability from Covid-19, it’s not clear whether they will be prioritised.

“We also urge the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to include disabled young people in the vaccine programme, as is happening in other countries.

“This is particularly important for young people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.”

Helpline on 0808 808 1111 (10am-3pm, Monday-Friday) or email helpline@mencap.org.uk