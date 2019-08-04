A VERY special thanks to P H Holt Foundation for so generously agreeing to pay the printing costs of our latest bumper issue – https://issuu.com/alltogethernow/docs/august-sep_2019_web

Anne Edwards, the Foundation’s administrator, said: “PH Holt Foundation is delighted to fund this summer issue.

“All Together NOW! is a great publication. Through its news and human interest stories, the FREE newspaper shows the positive contribution people with a long-term health problem or disability can make in society.

“It’s essential that the voices of a million and a half people affected by health conditions in the region have a credible newspaper to access the latest information about opportunities and the resources available, so they can enjoy life to the full.”

On behalf of all of us here at the newspaper, and all our readers, a heartfelt thanks.

Over the past year we have received donations towards our printing costs from Medicash, Persula Trust, W O Street Foundation, Eleanor Rathbone foundation and John Moores Foundation.

TOM DOWLING, editor