CHECK out the latest info-packed issue of All Together NOW! It’s another 36-page sizzler, bursting with news and features that’s a must read for everyone – whether you are affected by disability or not.

There are tips galore on all sorts of ways to help readers retain or regain their independence, and a full page devoted to the Lord Mayor of Liverpool’s charity appeal, of which All Together NOW! has been selected as one of the four supported charities.

There’s also the chance to win a monster of a Christmas food hamper, worth £549, courtesy of Birkenhead-based Park.

It’s the SEVENTH successive year that Park has donated their top-of-the-range hamper.

Park CEO Chris Houghton said: “All Together NOW! Is an invaluable charity paper, doing fantastic work within the community. We are delighted to team up again with the paper to offer readers this chance of making this Christmas their best!”

Click here to read the new issue.

YOU CAN also support the All Together NOW! charity by becoming a subscriber. For a suggested £15 donation you will get the next SIX PRINT issues sent straight to your home, or that of a relative, friend or neighbour.

