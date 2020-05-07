All Together NOW! sends its sincere thanks to all those involved with Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s Covid-19 Community Fund for their £1,200 grant to support our work.

The Covid-19 Community Fund has been set up – and run in partnership with the Community Foundation for Merseyside – to specifically help charities and other frontline organisations supporting people through the crisis.

An initial £200,000 donation from the Liverpool Combined Authority was soon followed by a generous £50,000 from Merseyside-based Home Bargains, £123,250 from the National Emergencies Trust as well as scores of other donations.

Mr Rotheram said: “The fund is making a difference to some of our most vulnerable people, and I’d encourage everyone to give what they can, if they are able, to support these amazing organisations.”

Details on how to donate are on the LCR website: www.lcrcares.co.uk

