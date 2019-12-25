WHAT A CRACKER …. One of Liverpool’s oldest charities has sent your favourite All Together NOW! newspaper the perfect Christmas present.

PH Holt Foundation – named in honour of the nineteenth century shipping magnate Philip Henry Holt – has offered to pay the printing costs of one of the SIX bumper editions that will be rolling off the presses next year.

Anne Edwards, the Foundation’s administrator, said: “Our funding comes with the warm wishes of the Trustees for the valuable work All Together NOW! does to provide people with a disability in Merseyside with information to keep them in touch with opportunities in their local community.

“All Together NOW! is a great publication. Through its news and human interest stories, the FREE newspaper shows the positive contribution people with a long-term health problem or disability can make in society.

“It is essential that the voices of a million and a half people affected by health conditions in the region have a credible newspaper to access the latest information about opportunities and the resources available, so they can enjoy life to the full.”

This is a huge boost for our 14 year-old newspaper, which is run by a small team on a shoestring budget.

Funding comes from donations, advertisements and commercial sponsorships.

Over the past year the paper has received donations towards its printing costs from The Steve Morgan Foundation, United Utilities, DaVinci Mobility, Medicash, Persula Trust, W O Street Foundation, Eleanor Rathbone foundation and John Moores Foundation.

If you are connected with an organisation that might like to help the All Together NOW! charity – and reach a quarter of a million readers across Merseyside and Cheshire – please contact me on 0151 230 0307, email news@alltogethernow.org.uk

PHILIP Henry Holt and his brother, Alfred, founded Ocean Steam Ship Company Ltd in 1865, which rose to the forefront of maritime trade across the globe.

From their wealth, the brothers contributed much to education, culture, and civic life in Liverpool; a legacy that lives on over a century later through the Foundation’s grants improving the lives of people across Merseyside.

Each year, the Foundation awards up to £500,000 to small and medium sized charities across Merseyside because the trustees recognise that some of the best work routinely takes place in communities with limited access to grants.

www.phholtfoundation.org.uk