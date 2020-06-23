PEOPLE with Crohn’s disease and colitis are pleading with the Government and local authorities to open all public toilets.

Throughout the UK, public toilets and retailer toilets remain closed. Even accessible toilets – single block toilets specifically for people with visible and invisible disabilities – are currently not open to the public.

Michael King, 25, living with Crohn’s Disease, from Blackburn, said: “I have Crohn’s disease and have always had to plan journeys because I regularly have flare ups and can have unplanned accidents.

“Recently I went to visit my grandmother’s grave at Pleasington Cemetery in Witton Park in Blackburn and noticed that the toilets next to the park were closed. Fortunately, I had been to the toilet before I left. However, just like many people with Crohn’s or colitis, the need to go to the toilet can come on all of a sudden.”

Sarah Hollobone, campaigns manager at Crohns & Colitis UK, said: “It is simply not acceptable to push people with chronic conditions like Crohn’s and colitis from isolating further by continuing to keep public toilets locked.”

Helpline: 0300 222 5700