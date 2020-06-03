Cycling city – Liverpool has begun to introduce a 65 mile network of pop-up cycle lanes in response to Covid-19 impact

A VAST network of temporary cycle lanes is to be set up across Liverpool

A report to Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet on Friday (5 June) is recommending a special £4m fund be created to introduce potentially up to 65 miles of pop-up cycle lanes along seven key routes across the city.

The first branch covering two miles has now been established on West Derby Road – along the eastern corridor into the city centre – and the council’s highways team have now identified the remaining routes.

Liverpool’s segregated pop-up cycle lanes will be introduced over the coming weeks and months as a response to the Covid-19 impact on people’s travel plans, with the aim of connecting cyclists to the city’s permanent cycle network

The seven pop-up routes will be:

Route 1 – West Derby Road – Kensington – City South

Route 2 – Sefton Park to City Centre –Sefton Park perimeter – Sefton Park Road – Kingsley Road – Crown Street – Hall Lane – University hospital

Route 3 – Liverpool Loop North: Bootle New Strand – Bank Hall – Vauxhall – City Centre

Route 4 – LCWIP North: East Lancs – Townsend – Breck Road – City Centre

Route 5 – LCWIP East: East Prescot Road – University Hospital – London Road – City Centre

Route 6 – LCWIP South (University Route): Gateacre – Woolton Road – Wavertree – Lawrence Road – Crown Street – Myrtle Street – City Centre

Route 7 – Liverpool Loop South: Hale – Speke Boulevard – Garston Village – Aigburth Road – City Centre

Simon O’Brien, Liverpool’s Cycling Commissioner, said: “This terrible disease has meant we had to change how we live our lives overnight. Now it’s time to change the way we live in our city for the future. These pop-up cycle lanes will allow everyone to have a real choice of how to get around Liverpool. It’s also an amazing opportunity to test out the permanent network of cycle lanes that the Mayor has asked me to help create in the next few years.

“This is the moment for every community to rethink, not just the city centre, but our local high streets and our own neighbourhoods. Let’s banish the worst of this terrible pandemic and hold on to the surprising pleasures of lockdown. Safe, quiet streets, clean air and a rediscovered love of the world on our doorsteps. These bike lanes will be a vital part of a new even better Liverpool where people come first.”

To promote cycling in the city the Mayor of Liverpool is inviting councillors, businesses and the public to come forward with ideas on how to improve access for cyclists and pedestrians.

People are encouraged to post their views online at: https://liveablestreetsliverpool.commonplace.is/

They can also ask questions via email at cyclingwalking@liverpool.gov.uk