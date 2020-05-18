FAMILIES across England are learning British Sign Language in the comfort of their own homes with free online classes.

The series of classes are being run by the National Deaf Children’s Society every Friday for 12 weeks as part of its Family Sign Language programme.

Each class covers a different topic, including vocabulary and conversation related to family life so parents and children can learn together.

All the content has been produced remotely as part of the charity’s effort to provide resources and support for the families of deaf children.

Families can tune in to the pre-recorded classes here.

Carla Rose-Hardman, Family Programmes Manager at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said:

“These are very challenging times for families with deaf children and they can feel isolated and lonely if they’re struggling to communicate. These free classes aim to break through that, helping families to learn British Sign Language together in their homes and have some fun along the way.

“Many deaf children benefit from using sign language and when families learn together, it helps them to communicate and express and understand the complex feelings that are part of growing up.

“Family conversations, jokes and activities will also become much more inclusive, which boosts a deaf child’s confidence and wellbeing.

“We hope that everyone who takes part enjoys increasing their knowledge and expanding their British Sign Language vocabulary.”

There are more than 46,000 deaf children in England and more than 50,000 in the UK.

Helpline on 0808 800 8880 (voice and text), on InterpreterNow (interpreternow.co.uk/ndcs), by email helpline@ndcs.org.uk or through online chat at www.ndcs.org.uk/livechat.