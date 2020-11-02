THE Wirral group of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is using part of an anonymous £100,000 legacy to fund a completely new role.

A new MND Key Worker will be based at Wirral’s St John’s Hospice, and it is hoped the successful applicant will be in post before the end of the year.

Debbie Williams, the group’s chairwoman, said: “We were overwhelmed to get this legacy which will make such a difference to the lives of those on the Wirral who have MND and their families.

“The worker will operate alongside people with MND, their families and carers in all their interactions with a large number of professionals and agencies.

“However, there is much more we want to do. This means that we need to keep up our vital fund-raising efforts to help victims of this devastating neurological disease.

“We know times are hard for everyone because of Covid but every penny can help make such a difference.”

Click here for details of the new Key Worker’s role. The closing date for applicants is Friday 6 November.