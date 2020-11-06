A SHORT STAY respite service for people affected by autism has opened in Bromborough, Wirral.

Autism Together’s nine-bedroom development gives families, parents and carers the chance to take a break from their caring role, offering between a few hours and up to two weeks’ support.

The Maples, formerly known as Helen House, has a choice of accommodation, with a shared 5-bedroom unit, a 3-bedroom unit, alongside a single-service flat, allowing for up to nine individuals to access the service at full capacity.

Sue Stubbs, Autism Together’s chief executive, said: “It’s exciting to see our new respite service complete and ready to welcome people to stay.

“This service is purpose-built to cater for the support of people aged 16 and over on the autism spectrum, including those with additional care needs.

“Everyone needs a break from their caring responsibilities, and offering respite support to families and carers is a vital and important part of our services.”

A virtual walkthrough of the building is available to explore via the charity’s website: www.autismtogether.co.uk/respite/

Autism Together, based in Bromborough, has operations across Wirral, West Cheshire and North Wales, supporting people of all ages on the autism spectrum, with around 1,000 staff providing residential, supported living and day services to over 400 individuals.

Tel, 0151 482 3126, email: admissions@autismtogether.co.uk

www.autismtogether.co.uk