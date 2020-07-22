THE Government’s decision to give £62 million towards helping to discharge people with learning disabilities or autism into the community has been welcomed by national disability charity Sense.

The charity’s chief executive, Richard Kramer, said: “This is very much welcome and long overdue. Disabled people should be living in homes not hospitals so we hope this new funding will quickly and finally put an end to that practice.

“Over the years we have seen too many instances of abuse and safeguarding violations happening in those settings and change was overdue.

“It’s also vital that there is investment into preventative community social care services so that individuals with complex disabilities, their families and carers can be given the correct support before reaching crisis point. This is especially needed with many services still closed due to the pandemic and family carers having to manage without support.”