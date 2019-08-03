NOTHING beats the euphoria at a gig when an entire audience sings along as one, and rock legends Massaoke have gained a global reputation for doing just that!

Each of their shows is like karaoke but on an epic scale, where lyrics are displayed on huge screens to enable everyone to let loose and sing their hearts out.

However, the band members are aware that some people are indeed missing out on their shows because of a lack of accessibility at venues.

So, determined to tackle the issue and put their ‘music for the masses’ mantra into action, Massaoke are putting on a special seated matinee show at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange so that people of all ages and abilities can see them in action.

The theme of the show is sure to appeal to everyone – a musicals special featuring showtunes from the likes of Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, Grease, Frozen, Dirty Dancing, Evita, Wicked, Les Mis, Jungle Book, We Will Rock You, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and more.

A Massaoke Night at the Musicals takes place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday and Saturday August 16/17.

Tickets start at £16 (plus fees) and are available to purchase online at www.edfringe.com and www.edinburghcornexchange.comhttp://www.edinburghcornexchange.com