IF YOU like music that’s inclusive to everyone – you’ll like what’s being planned in the Midlands.

The upcoming Fast Forward Festival, focusing on this very theme, will highlight all that’s good – and sometimes bad – in the music buisness, and will be a great showcase for disabled talent.

Holly Radford, of MAC Makes Music, said: “This is a key date for anyone within the music sector, with genuinely great opportunities to hear outstanding contributors from across the country!”

The event will highlight organisations working to remove existing barriers for musicians with disabilities, including Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Drake Music, and The National Open Youth Orchestra.

Fast Forward is a national disability and arts festival celebrating inclusion and challenging expectations around disability and the music industry.

The festival is at the Midlands Arts Centre on Thursday, October 24.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk