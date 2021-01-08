A MUM and her two young sons are running 50 miles throughout January to raise vital funds to help Maggie’s be there for people living with cancer and facing similar circumstances to their family.

Rachel Marshall and her sons, Thomas (8) and Harry (7), are also running in memory of Rachel’s mother, Sandra, who died two years ago from cancer.

Rachel, from Leasowe, Wirral. said “My mum loved visiting Maggie’s where she would unwind and relax whilst receiving support from the cancer specialists.

“Since then it’s helped us as family to raise funds for the charity that’s close to our hearts, in memory of mum.

“As soon as we saw the Run 50 challenge we signed up and are taking part as a family. Knowing the funds we raise will help other people affected by cancer helps my mum’s legacy to live on.”

Maggie’s Merseyside is encouraging others to take on the challenge and join them to support people living with and beyond cancer.

With lockdown restrictions in place Maggie’s professional practical, emotional and social support is more important than ever before.

The centre, in the grounds of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Wirral, is welcoming anyone with a cancer diagnosis, or their family and friends, in a way which adheres to all local and Government guidelines.

Support by professional staff is available face to face in the centre, by phone, email or online to help people with stress, fear and anxiety as well as money worries and questions about cancer treatment.

Visitors are asked to call ahead for an appointment. Social distancing, hygiene and safety measures will be in line with Government guidelines.

Maggie’s Merseyside Centre Head Kathy Wright said: “We know people with cancer need Maggie’s now more than ever. Cancer is possibly the hardest experience of a person’s life, yet coronavirus and restrictions have made living with cancer even more difficult.

“If you or anyone one you know need to chat please don’t hesitate to contact us. We’re extremely grateful to people like Rachel. It’s because of our supporters that we’re able to continue offering our support. We’d love others to join Rachel and sign up to the challenge.”

Maggie’s has been supporting people with cancer throughout the coronavirus crisis over the phone, email and through its online community.

This support helped people 60,000 times during the first full lockdown – including Barbara, who was receiving support over the phone and made an appointment to meet with one of Maggie’s professional team.

She said: “During lockdown I have isolated at home and it has been quite lonely, but knowing Maggie’s were at the end of the phone gave me comfort. I felt safe attending my appointment and very welcomed into the centre.

“I managed to talk about my worries of my cancer treatment and the fear of it being stopped due to the latest lockdown. The staff at Maggie’s Merseyside were so understanding and I left feeling as though a weight had been lifted.”

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Merseyside relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support. You can make a difference by signing up to the Run 50 Miles in January Challenge and join their Facebook Group here https://www.facebook.com/groups/merseyside50

Contact 0151 334 4301 or email liverpool@maggiescentres.org