IT TOOK just six minutes and 31 seconds. But leaping first across the finish line at the Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race 2017, it really was a piece of “pan-cake” for the MPs’ team who will savour the sweet taste of victory over the Lords’ and media teams for weeks and months to come.

The Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race this year celebrates 20 years of bringing MPs, Lords and members of the media together in a spirit of peace, harmony, and cross-party unity in support of the Rehab charity.

That is, of course, until the Official Starter blows the whistle and it’s every man and woman for themselves.

Rehab Group provides life-changing services in the areas of vocational rehabilitation and social care support, particularly for those living with an acquired brain injury.

Funds raised from the event go towards Rehab’s brain injury services in Birmingham and Newcastle.

The race, beside the Houses of Parliament, in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster, took place in front of spectators from all around the world, and in the full glare of the international media spotlight.

Official Starter was BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty, who was charged with overseeing best behaviour among the participants, as they elbowed and shoved and jostled each other in their mad scramble to the finish line.

Team captains were Minister for Sports, Tourism & Heritage Tracey Crouch MP; Baroness Bertin; and ITV News Presenter Alistair Stewart OBE.

Tracey Crouch could barely contain her egg-citement:

“As befits its 20th anniversary, this year’s Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race really was among the best yet in the history of the race.

“I think it’s fair to say it will undoubtedly live on in the minds of participants as one of the most challenging and hard-won contests yet. “All credit due to my colleagues on the MPs’ team, after weeks of early morning and late night training sessions, they answered the call and came out flipping fit.

“We do this because the Rehab charity does such great work with the disabled, who deserve all our support in realising their potential and in ensuring that they have the opportunity to live their lives to the full. Now, that’s a cause really worth winning.”

For Naga Munchetty, presenter on BBC’s Breakfast, keeping order on the opposing teams and sorting out the good eggs from the bad, was no flip in the park:

“There are a number of clearly set out ‘rules of engagement’ for participants. For example, pancakes must not be propelled at the opposition, frying pans are not to be used as weapons, and the pancakes must be tossed continuously throughout the race to a minimum height of three feet.

“I’m glad to report that all was fair and square at this year’s race as none of the teams observed these rules.”

Mo Flynn, chief executive of Rehab Group, thanked all of the participants for having a sense of fun and coming up trumps to support the charity:

“This is the 20th year of the Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race and it has now practically become a Westminster institution. Each year, we are so grateful to those MPs, Lords and media who indulge their quirkier side to pull on an apron and hat, throw a few shapes and show off some pretty impressive flipping manoeuvres.”

MPs’ Team Rehab

Tracey Crouch, MP for Chatham & Aylesford, and Minister for Sports, Tourism & Heritage

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle

David Burrowes, MP for Enfield, Southgate

Rob Flello, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South

Seema Kennedy, MP for South Ribble

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

Liz McInnes, MP for Heywood and Middleton

Catherine McKinnell, MP for Newcastle North

Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth, Moor View

Steve Pound, MP for Ealing North

Lords’ Team Rehab

Baroness Altmann CBE

Baroness Bertin

Lord Kennedy of Southwark

Lord Porter of Spalding CBE

Lord Robathan

Lord St John of Bletso

Media Team Rehab

Michael Crick, Political Correspondent, Channel 4 News

Robbie Gibb, Editor Daily Politics and Sunday Politics, BBC

Faisal Islam, Political Editor, Sky News

James Landale, Diplomatic Correspondent, BBC News

Jane Merrick, Freelance Journalist and former Political Editor, The Independent on Sunday

Nigel Nelson, Political Editor, Sunday Mirror

George Parker, Political Editor, Financial Times

Alastair Stewart OBE, Presenter, ITV News

Caroline Wheeler, Political Editor, Sunday Express

Mia Wormesley, Reporter, Reuters TV