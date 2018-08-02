CHRISTMAS might seem a long way off – but a bit of early planning can make a big difference.

For more than 50 years Park Christmas Savings have been helping people to do just that!

Their high street vouchers and Christmas savings schemes have been real winners for hundreds of thousands of people all over the country.

Their mouth-watering Christmas hampers have also been a massive hit with our readers.

Now here’s your chance to win their top of the range Empire hamper, worth £562.50

It’s the TENTH successive year that Park have teamed up with All Together NOW! to make Christmas very special for one lucky reader.

This monster of a hamper contains a huge amount of Christmas food and drink to keep even the biggest families fed over the festive period.

It’s filled with top brand confectionery, desserts, soft drinks, beers, wines, spirits, pasta, soups, vegetables, freezer foods and the finest quality meat.

Park CEO Ian O’Doherty said: “Our previous competitions in All Together NOW! have all been extremely popular. We are confident that this tenth anniversary competition will create even more excitement.”

For more information about budgeting for Christmas, go to:

www.getpark.co.uk/atn

RULES: By entering the competition you confirm that you understand and agree that the information you provide will be held on a Park Group database and that it will be shared by all companies within the Park Group

A full list of those companies is available by writing to the Data Controller, Park Group Plc, Valley Road, Birkenhead, CH41 7ED. Park Group plc shall be the data controller for the purposes of the General Data Protection Regulations 2018.

The information you provide will be used by Park Group and any necessary third parties to provide you with the goods and services you request.

Companies within the Park Group shall update you about other products/services that either we or other carefully selected companies offer and which are similar to those you have entered this prize draw for.

If you wish to be contacted via email or SMS, please provide us with your e-mail address and/or your mobile telephone number as appropriate.

If you do not wish to be contacted by any member of the Park Group for marketing purposes, please indicate this on your entry.

The winning entry must agree to having a photograph taken for promotional purposes.