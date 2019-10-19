HI TECH glasses like these by OXSIGHT are transforming the lives of many people with sight loss.

Steve Conway, head of charity Deafblind UK, said: “The success stories that we have heard so far are incredible; people who haven’t seen their partner or children for years can suddenly see the world around them again.

“This really is life-changing technology and I am proud to be a part of it.”

The glasses expand the field of vision for people with peripheral sight loss caused by conditions such as glaucoma, diabetes, retinitis pigmentosa, and other degenerative eye diseases.

Bob Nolan, Deafblind UK’s chairman, said: “The moment when I first tried on the glasses will stay with me for a long time.

“I was talking with one of my family members and I could only make out her head and shoulders in a dimly lit room.

“When I put the glasses on I could clearly see not one but five members of my family!

And when you have less than five degrees of vision as I do, looking through the glasses is nothing short of miraculous.”

Deafblind UK. Tel. 01733 358100.

There are over 400,000 people living in the UK with deafblindness – by 2030 there could be as many as 600,000.