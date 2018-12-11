HAMPER WINNERS: Linda Jackson, husband Mark and son, Kyle.

Picture: KEN ALMOND

MEET the lucky Jackson family who’ve just won our sensational tenth anniversary Park Christmas hamper competition.

“I just can’t believe that we’ve actually won the hamper,” said a delighted Mrs Linda Jackson, from Rowson Street, New Brighton.

“My husband, Mark, and three children Nicola, Aaron and Kyle are all still in a state of total shock.

“This is going to be a Christmas we’ll all remember for a very long time.”

Linda is a massive fan of All Together NOW! She said:

“I work with children with special needs and love this paper. It’s packed with information on all sorts of issues relating to health and disability. I wouldn’t be without a copy!”

Thousands entered the competition to win Birkenhead-based Park’s top of the range Empire hamper, worth £562