HAMPER WINNERS: Linda Jackson, husband Mark and son, Kyle.
Picture: KEN ALMOND
MEET the lucky Jackson family who’ve just won our sensational tenth anniversary Park Christmas hamper competition.
“I just can’t believe that we’ve actually won the hamper,” said a delighted Mrs Linda Jackson, from Rowson Street, New Brighton.
“My husband, Mark, and three children Nicola, Aaron and Kyle are all still in a state of total shock.
“This is going to be a Christmas we’ll all remember for a very long time.”
Linda is a massive fan of All Together NOW! She said:
“I work with children with special needs and love this paper. It’s packed with information on all sorts of issues relating to health and disability. I wouldn’t be without a copy!”
Thousands entered the competition to win Birkenhead-based Park’s top of the range Empire hamper, worth £562