Medicash chief executive Sue Weir receiving the Freedom of the City award from Liverpool Lord Mayor Cllr Christine Banks with Frank Field MP, right, Cllr Lynnie Hinnigan, left, and Ron Odunaiya, director of Community Services, Liverpool City Council

LIVERPOOL cash plan provider Medicash is donating all of its last year’s surplus of over £700,000 to local charities and community groups.

The unprecedented move by the not for profit health organisation was announced at a glittering Liverpool Town Hall ceremony at which Medicash received the Freedom of the City award.

Medicash chief executive Sue Weir said: “We are extremely proud of being awarded Freedom of the City. This comes on the back of achieving our most successful trading results ever in 2017.

“Our commercial success means we’re now able to support even more organisations performing vital, often lifesaving work across our region who rely entirely on donations for survival.”

The move was kick-started with a donation of £50,000 split across ten local hospices.

Freedom of the City is the highest nomination that can be bestowed to an organisation that has rendered significant and valuable service to the City of Liverpool and its citizens.

Medicash was recognised for its longstanding contribution to healthcare and commitment to charitable giving since 1871.

Lord Mayor Cllr Christine Banks said: “Medicash’s distinguished record of philanthropy and work in healthcare means the organisation is thoroughly deserving of this award. Giving away such a large amount of money to local causes is a magnificent gesture and we were delighted to hear this announcement.”

Frank Field, MP for Birkenhead and chair of Medicash, has championed Feeding Birkenhead – a project aimed at tackling food poverty which received a donation from Medicash last year.

Addressing the 150 guests, he said: “There are still parts of our region where hunger and poverty are crippling families.

“In addition to supporting the Feeding Birkenhead initiative, the Medicash charitable trust has already had a significant positive impact on a wide number of organisations doing critical work in our communities. This money will provide a welcome boost to them.”

Over the last ten years Medicash has donated over £1 million to health-related charities – including Samaritans, the Firefighters Charity and The Children’s Air Ambulance.

Charities and community groups based on Merseyside can now apply for a grant from the Medicash charitable trust. The focus is on those providing services around the health and wellbeing of adults and/or children.

www.medicash.org/charity

Medicash employs over 80 staff from its head office in Liverpool. Many people remember the organisation as ‘Penny in the Pound’ where workers contributed one penny for every pound they earned to help fund local hospitals who relied on funding and donations before the NHS.