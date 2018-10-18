PICTURED: Bill Griffiths, who features in the specially produced video, which illustrates the major issue of loneliness among older people. The video can be seen h ere: https://mcf.org.uk/impact-later- life/

OLDER people across parts of the North West are to get more help to feel “less lonely” and “get the most out of life”, thanks to a £1m grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The Later Life Goals programme, to be delivered by Age UK groups, including those in Cheshire and Blackburn and Darwen, will provide one-to-one support to 10,000 older people who are going through major transitions in their lives, such as bereavement, serious health diagnosis or a partner going to live in a care home.

Age UK research shows that significant life moments like these can be triggers for older people becoming more isolated and feeling lonelier.

Trained advisors will provide information, advice and links to services or social activities.

David Innes, chief executive of the Masonic Charitable Foundation, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to work closely with Age UK to help with one of the most difficult issues affecting older people today.

“Loneliness not only makes people miserable, but can have a very serious impact on physical health.”

Later Life Goals will be delivered by 12 local Age UKs and one Age Cymru: Age UK Leeds, Age UK Blackburn with Darwen, Age UK South Staffordshire, Age UK Mid-Devon, Age UK Hertfordshire, Age UK North Tyneside, Age Cymru Gwent, Age UK Lindsey, Age UK Cheshire, Age UK Surrey, Age UK Bristol, Age UK Solihull and Age UK Bath and North East Somerset