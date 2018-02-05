MPs, Lords and members of the media are set to ‘batter’ it out again in the annual Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race.

Among the well-known TV faces intending to show off their pancake-flipping prowess on Shrove Tuesday are the BBC’s James Landale and Will Boden, Channel 4’s Michael Crick, and ITV News’ Romilly Weeks.

Pancake race veteran, newcaster Alastair Stewart is hanging up his apron this year to be the official starter. He said: “I have been jostled by peers, tripped by MPs and sledged by Parliamentary supporters. In fact, I have flirted with a coronary. But enough is enough!”

Ruth Cadbury, MP for Brentford and Isleworth, added: “So often in Parliament, we MPs are at each other’s throats, but this is an opportunity to show that we can come together for the right cause.’”

Rehab is a charity that champions the value of diversity and inclusion for people with a disability or disadvantage in their communities.