WE’VE all heard of marathons, triathlons and pentathlons.

Well, on your marks now for the brand new BRAD-A-THON – an action-packed 24-hours event in July that will involve blind and visually impaired people taking part in all sorts of fun activities.

It’s all a fun way of raising awareness about the wide range of leisure activities that blind and visually impaired people can take part in – and the chance to pull in a vital bit of extra cash for charity, too.

Liverpool blind charity Bradbury Fields say its unique Brad-a-thon will be a chance for blind service users to show just what they can do.

Amanda Davidson, senior manager at the charity, said: “We run lots of sports and leisure clubs and we felt that it was time to show others just what blind and visually impaired people can do.”

Activities include tandem cycling – travelling from the Dovecot-based centre to Hale; swimming; a sun set arts class at Meols, Wirral; a ‘midnight walk’ from Meols to New Brighton; all-night fishing; nia (holistic fitness) sessions; and a big singalong with the Liverpool Inspirational Voices.

“We’re all very excited about the event. We have a huge team of volunteers who will be playing their part. But if any readers want to help out, or get involved in the activities, we’ll be delighted to hear from them.”

The 24-hour event starts at noon on Sunday July 16.

Contact, 0151 221 0888

www.bradburyfields.org.uk