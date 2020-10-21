Independence day has just arrived for the Branton family, who have taken delivery of their new wheelchair accessible vehicle – the Ford Tourneo Custom Independence™

And while they may have to wait a little while longer for a trip out to the cinema together, the Independence™ will give them the freedom and flexibility they need.

Leeann Branton and her husband, Leigh, live with their three children, including 20-year-old Lucy, who has a series of complex medical conditions, including full body cerebral palsy and a gastrostomy.

Lucy uses a wheelchair full time so a wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) is essential. The family’s previous previous WAV was the Peugeot Spirit™.

Leeann said: “We found Allied Mobility were not only competitive but knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. After the Spirit, we chose to stay with Allied because the customer service is outstanding.”

When the time came to change their vehicle, the family booked a home demonstration of the Ford Independence™ and knew they were on to a winner right away. Its flexible layout allows plenty of room for Lucy’s wheelchair to comfortably sit next to her siblings during journeys.

Critically, its EasyFold™ ramp, built-in electric winch and four-point restraint system makes it quick and safe for Lucy to enter and exit the vehicle.

Aside from its top-notch accessibility, the Branton’s love the Independence’s modern features, including Bluetooth®, mobile phone synching and eight-inch colour touchscreen.

Leeann added: “The separate air-con and heating controls in the rear are another bonus as Lucy cannot control her body temperature. We found that other companies added it as an extra but the Independence came with it as standard. This meant no hidden extra costs.

“The handover was very professional, not rushed and remained of the high standard we have come to expect from Allied.”

Ford Tourneo Custom Independence™ is available exclusively from Allied Mobility. Independence™ is available to buy, rent or via the Motability Scheme.