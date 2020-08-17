THE new online edition of The Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is packed with over 200 comprehensive reviews.

Through collaboration with Carers Trust and the National Autistic Society, this edition features more information relevant to carers and those with hidden disabilities.

Twenty-five new venue reviews are featured, including outdoor attractions such as Belfast Zoo, Kew Gardens, Legoland, Trebah Gardens, and Powis Castle

According to research, half of people with a disability, or their carers, spend between two and five hours planning a day out and one in ten spend more than a day researching.

The majority of this research is conducted online, with 92% searching on the internet and 12% using online communities.

Almost half (42%) will call the venue in advance to ensure they have all the information they need ahead of visiting.

Emma West, reviewer and foreword author of the Guide, said: “If you have specific access requirements, or care for someone who does, planning a day out is much more complex. The Guide is such a valuable resource for simplifying that process and opening up options for exploring the incredible venues we have on our doorstep in the UK

“It’s widely acknowledged that being outside is great for our mental health too, so I’m proud to be involved in celebrating the attractions which have made significant efforts to ensure a brilliant day out for everyone, regardless of any physical, mental health or cognitive condition.”