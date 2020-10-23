THE North West’s VIRTUAL Disability Awareness Day goes ahead on Sunday – and there is also a week full of online events planned.

Dave Thompson, chief executive at Warrington Disability Partnership, said: “The past six months have been a real rollercoaster for all of us here. Everything was in store to make this year’s DAD the best ever.

“However, we now have something extra special lined up. Our virtual DAD will have the tented village packed with stalls. While many regular visitors will naturally be disappointed at not being able to be there in person, it does mean that anyone from all over the world can be with us.

“We are also planning to run a range of online workshops and seminars that will be held via Zoom.”

DAD-Virtual will goes ahead on Sunday 25 October

http://www.dadvirtual.org.uk/

Contact, WDP tel 01925 240064