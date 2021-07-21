WARM WELCOME: Chloe Jones, fundraising officer for Autism Together, will be presenting videos from Port Sunlight River Park

THE pandemic has stopped hundreds of charity fundraising events from taking place.

But there’s a very interesting one definitely going ahead on Sunday.

Wirral-based charity Autism Together is refusing to let Covid-19 get in the way of its annual summer fair, and is taking the fun online for the second year running.

Last year, the Wirral-based charity moved its popular fun day from a village hall onto the internet. The event was a roaring success and raised even more funds than usual.

So, the charity – which runs services for over 400 autistic adults, while offering support for young children and families too – is making the event ‘virtual’ once more.

Funds raised from event will go towards a installing a defibrillator at the charity’s Port Sunlight River Park site.

Chloe Jones, who is leading the Virtual Funday Team, said: “The Summer Fun Day remains one of the highlights in our calendar and a vital fundraiser for our charity.

“This year, we have some amazing content, including pizza-making in our outside oven, a virtual tour of our Port Sunlight River Park, fun with our farm animals, along with an exhibition of the amazing art the people we support created during lockdown.

“Expect fun and entertainment throughout the day.

To join in the fun, visit the charity’s Facebook page: facebook.com/autismtogetheruk