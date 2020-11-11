EVERYONE living or working in Liverpool can now get a free Covid-19 test – whether they have symptoms or not.

People can book a test by visiting www.gov.uk/testliverpool or by calling 119.

Seventeen mass testing centres are also open for people – as long as they don’t have symptoms. The centres are:

Aintree Baptist Church, Longmoor Lane, L9 OEH

Alsop Lifestyles, 1 Walton Village, Walton, L4 6RW

Austin Rawlinson Lifestyles, Conleach Road, Speke, L24 OTR

Bridge Community Centre, Daneville Road, L4 9RG

Croxteth Lifestyles, Altcross Road, L11 0BS

Ellergreen Lifestyles, Carr Lane, L11 2XY

Exhibition Centre Liverpool, King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP

Garston Lifestyles, Long Lane, Garston, L19 6PE

IM Marsh, Barkhill Road, Aigburth, L17 6BD

Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium, L4 0TH

Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wavertree Sports Park, Wellington Road, L15 4LE

Merseyside Caribbean Centre, Amberley Street, Toxteth, L8 1YJ

Park Road Lifestyles, Steble Street, L8 6QH

St Johns Shopping Centre, St George’s Place, L1 1LY

St Stephen’s Church Hall, Belle Vale Road, L25 2PQ

University of Liverpool Gym, Bedford Street North, L69 7ZN

Walton Lifestyles, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP

Anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms can book a test via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 119w

If you need to isolate, information about financial support can be found here

You can read Liverpool City Council’s frequency asked questions about mass testing here

If you need medical advice about your symptoms get help from the NHS 111 online coronavirus service

National restrictions

Until Wednesday 2 December, you must:

Stay at home, except for specific purposes.

Avoid meeting people you do not live with, except for specific purposes.

Close certain businesses and venues.

For more details visit www.gov.uk

Clinically extremely vulnerable people

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable, you will previously have received a letter from the NHS or from your GP telling you this. You might have been advised to shield in the past.

Advice for clinically extremely vulnerable people – including sources of help and support – can be found on the Liverpool City Council website. We will be posting alternative formats and languages to this webpage shortly.

Finally… people have until this Friday (13 November) to share their experience of accessing – or trying to access – NHS services in Liverpool during the pandemic. The feedback will be used to help improve the way that local NHS services are planned in the future. Click here to find out more and take an online survey