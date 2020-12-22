SARAH Ezekiel is fulfilling her dream of being an artist, despite being unable to move her body.

Aged 34 and pregnant with her second child, Sarah was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2000. Her symptoms included slowed speech and weakness in her limbs.

Today, she can no longer speak or move her body, yet has won international recognition for her art, which she creates with Eyegaze, an adaptive technology allowing her to use a computer, communicate and paint by moving her eyes across the screen.

After always wanting to be an artist, Sarah’s diagnosis “was like a thunderbolt and changed my life forever. I was absolutely terrified.

“Then I discovered that Eyegaze technology can be used to draw and paint. Having studied art and art history, I had always wanted to be a fine artist. My surroundings suddenly became more colourful and I felt a new lease of life.

“Communication is a human right and is imperative. I felt frustrated when I lost my speech and it’s even more difficult for children to be unable to express themselves.”

Sarah is a patron of the Lifelites charity, advocating the importance of technology to communicate, paint and play.

The organisation is donating Eyegaze as part of their packages of special technology to give life-limited children using hospice services the chance to be creative, even if the only part of their body they can move is their eyes.

Children who have limited movement in their hands or are unable to speak are given the opportunity to express their needs, thoughts and emotions. They can tell their carers what they would like to eat or drink and tell their families they love them.

Lifelites has been donating life-changing packages of technology for children using hospice services for over 20 years.

