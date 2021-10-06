Making ends meet … do you have views on the plans for new benefits system?

DISABILITY minister Chloe Smith has issued a final plea for people to have their say and help create a fairer benefits system for all.

Chloe Smith said: “For the Government to make changes that will have a lasting and tangible impact on people’s lives, we need your help.

“Thank you to everyone who has had their say so far but I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet to play your part in creating a benefits system that better meets the needs of disabled people and those with health conditions, both now and in the future.”

The 12-week online consultation on the Government’s Health and Disability Green Paper closes on Monday (October 11). Changes to the system could:

Enable independent living and test the role of advocacy so people who need extra help to navigate the benefits system get the right level of support and information first time.

Review how assessments are carried out including exploring the potential for longer-term use of telephone and video assessments and looking at how reassessments work, including testing a new Severe Disability Group (SDG) for people with severe and life-long conditions that will not improve. This could see those who meet the criteria experiencing a more simplified application process, without the need for an assessment to receive financial support.

Improve support for disabled people to help them start, stay and succeed in work through the Work and Health Programme, Access to Work and on personalising employment support, recognising that one size does not fit all.

https://getinvolved.dwp.gov.uk/05-policy-group/health-and-disability-green-paper/