Liverpool Tennis Centre – one of the city’s Covid testing centres
PEOPLE living, working or studying in Liverpool are continuing to be encouraged to get a free Covid-19 test, as part of the city’s SMART testing programme.
If you have NO symptoms, call into one of the testing centres.
There are also two pop-up sites in the Town Hall and Liverpool One or anyone who’s out and about in the city centre to use.
There’s no need to book, just turn up.
Check out next week’s opening times ….
SMART OPENING HOURS – V13 – 250121 to 070221
Covid-10 Testing Centres
Liverpool Tennis Centre: Wellington Road L15 4LE
Austin Rawlinson Sports Centre: Conleach Road L24 0TR
Liverpool Football Club: Anfiled L4 0TH
ACC Liverpool: Kings Dock L3 4PP
Croxteth Hall: Flint Drive, off Croxteth Hall Lane L11 1EH
Belle Vale: Unit 1, Belle Vale Shopping Centre L25 2RF
Walton Vale: 46 Walton Halton Vale L9 4RF