Liverpool Tennis Centre – one of the city’s Covid testing centres

PEOPLE living, working or studying in Liverpool are continuing to be encouraged to get a free Covid-19 test, as part of the city’s SMART testing programme.

If you have NO symptoms, call into one of the testing centres.

There are also two pop-up sites in the Town Hall and Liverpool One or anyone who’s out and about in the city centre to use.

There’s no need to book, just turn up.

Check out next week’s opening times ….

SMART OPENING HOURS – V13 – 250121 to 070221

Covid-10 Testing Centres

Liverpool Tennis Centre: Wellington Road L15 4LE

Austin Rawlinson Sports Centre: Conleach Road L24 0TR

Liverpool Football Club: Anfiled L4 0TH

ACC Liverpool: Kings Dock L3 4PP

Croxteth Hall: Flint Drive, off Croxteth Hall Lane L11 1EH

Belle Vale: Unit 1, Belle Vale Shopping Centre L25 2RF

Walton Vale: 46 Walton Halton Vale L9 4RF