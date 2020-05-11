SINGER songwriter Jennifer John has performed with some of the world’s top artists.

Nile Rodgers, Paloma Faith, Damon Albarn and Take That are among those her Liverpool-based Sense of Sound Singers choir have sung alongside.

She also performed at last year’s Netball World Cup, the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and she is a voice coach on ITV’s hit show The Voice.

But for her latest song, Love Sings, Jennifer encouraged friends across Merseyside, and all over the world, to steal the limelight.

And she’s now hoping the song will raise vital funds for All Together NOW! and Toxteth’s community hub The Florrie.

Her global choir of more than 180 voices has already raised more than £1,000 since going online on Monday.

“I just want to bring people together,” says Jennifer, “and music, like sport, can do that. Love Sings has already brought together so many people from all different backgrounds and abilities, especially those who are unable to get out of their homes.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response I got, and piecing it all together was a challenge. But that’s all been down to my friends at Parr Street Studios and video production firm Zut Media.”

Born in the East End of London, Jennifer moved to Liverpool to study in 1983 at the age of 18, and has stayed.

“I really do believe in making a difference. When I first moved to Liverpool, I realised things I had taken for granted about being encouraged to become a singer.

“I met a lot of people I was blown away by, who didn’t consider themselves to be singers because they hadn’t been encouraged. It made me realise how lucky I was. I thought if I can encourage that in other people, they could get that sense of confidence too.

“Music is just a feel good. Whenever life’s difficult, musicians are often at the centre of making that change.

“There’s a lot of reasons that people need to be brought together right now.”

All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling said: “We are absolutely delighted what Jennifer, the choir, Parr Street Studios and Zut Media are doing for us. It’s a great video and really is a tremendous boost for us.

“The Covid-19 virus is affecting so many people, and especially older people and those with disabilities. So many readers have been disappointed that we have been unable to print the latest issue of the newspaper. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we’re back up and running.”

Love Sings video – www.jenniferjohnmusic.com/love-sings