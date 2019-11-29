GAMING, comics and all things ‘geek’ are all part of an autism-friendly session for young people that’s being piloted in Wirral.

The session at Geek Retreat in Hoylake is run by Autism Together and offers a chance for 11-19 year-olds with autism or social and communication difficulties to meet and make friends with other people who share their interests.

The charity is running the sessions until Christmas, but they need to find funding or sponsorship to continue the service.

Sarah Rixon, from Autism Together’s Children & Family Service, said: “Geek Retreat Wirral opened earlier this year and has grown into a popular hangout for those interested in trading card games, board games, comics, video games and general geek culture.

“As a regular visitor, I can say it is a fantastic place to hang out and embrace your inner geek, however some young people with autism and other social communication difficulties would find it difficult to visit on their own.

“Our sessions are run by two experienced support workers and are limited to six young people a time. This allows us to keep the sessions inclusive and interactive, while helping attendees through any anxiety they might feel.

“If you’re an organisation who’d like to partner with us to help fund these valuable sessions, please do get in touch.”

Argyle Satellite Taxis is providing pre-booked transport for those struggling to get to the sessions.

Danny McLeod, of Argyle Satellite Taxis, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer our support to help transport people who might find it difficult to attend the sessions and can even arrange for passengers to view the vehicle and meet the driver in advance, to ease any anxieties.”

Autism Together, tel 0151 666 9960

www.autismtogether.co.uk