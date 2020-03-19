UNITED UTILITIES want to help more vulnerable/disabled/older people. By signing up to the company’s FREE Priority Services register customers will be guaranteed additional support.

Amanda Phillips, Priority Services Partnerships and Engagement Lead, United Utilities, says:

“With the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK, it’s essential that we know where our customers in the North West are that may be more susceptible to the virus, in case they need additional support from us. For example, people over 70, anyone that’s chronically sick or families with children under 12 months.

“The best way we can do this is to have them register to our FREE Priority Services scheme so we can tailor our services to their needs, supporting those customers when they may need us most.”

www.unitedutilities.com/priorityservices