LIVERPOOL Lord Mayor Councillor Malcolm Kennedy put on his best Santa boots to raise funds for All Together NOW! and his three other supported charities.

The Lord Mayor was among the 7.500 Santas taking part in the UK’s biggest ever Santa Dash.

Completing the 5K course in just under an hour, the Lord Mayor said:

“It was great fun. There was no point me trying to win as I’ve lost a bit of my speed over these past few years!

“But I did it at my own pace and was able to stop and talk to lots of people.

“It really was a memorable event, something that will be etched in my mind forever, and was another way to raise money for the four charities that I am supporting.”

The Lord Mayor’s other charities are the ADHD Foundation, the Choir With No Name, and the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling said: “This was another fantastic effort from the Lord Mayor.

“He said at the beginning of his year of office that he is prepared to do anything to raise funds for his four nominated charities and he is certainly doing that!

“In the autumn he abseiled Liverpool Cathedral, and he’s been fundraising ever since. We just can’t thank him enough.”