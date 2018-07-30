IT’S BEEN a blooming good summer for the team at a Southport garden centre where people with a range of support needs are able to learn horticultural skills.

More than 30 green-fingered staff and service users at New Leaf on Rotten Row – which is run by leading Sefton adult social care provider, New Directions – are celebrating a bumper seasonal crop of ‘blooming lovely’ plants and flowers.

They are also selling plenty of their own handmade hanging baskets.

Team member Barbara Gannon commented: “We’re all very pleased with how things have turned out.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new over the next few weeks, all of whom will have the satisfaction of knowing that any money they spend at New Leaf will be ploughed back into providing more resources and opportunities for our service users.”

New Leaf garden centre is open Mon-Fri from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Tel, 01704 562406.

RIOT OF COLOUR: The team at New Leaf garden centre with some of the results of their planting efforts