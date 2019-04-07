HEAD START: From left – Julie Keith, Carolyn Garlick and Sarah Coughlin at the Head Matters Tea Party

PEOPLE put on their wackiest hats at a special awareness-raising event at Liverpool’s Brain Charity.

The annual Head Matters Tea Party provided a great setting for people all over the region to have fun and find out the kind of help available for people affected by brain injury or neurological conditions.

Now the charity is planning a Health and Wellbeing Day.

Communications officer Kevin Seward said: “Visitors will be able to hear from a range of specialists, such as a talk about fatigue by Suzanne Simpson from the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“There will also be the chance to taste The Brain Charity’s wonderful range of ‘ChariTeas’ – a unique selection of blends with ingredients including: Rooibos, Green Tea, Cocoa Nibs, Calendula, Lemon Balm and Peppermint.”

The event takes place on Monday 13 May (10:30am-4pm)

The Brain Charity, Norton Street, Liverpool. Tel, 0151 298 2999

https://www.thebraincharity.org.uk