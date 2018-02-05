NEW grants are available to help grassroots football clubs set up teams for disabled and female footballers.

The Grow the Game programme, a £1.5m investment by The FA, offers grants of £1,500 to help pay for FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; and even football kit and equipment through a bespoke voucher.

Deadline for applications close on Thursday 29 March.

Gareth Southgate, England Men’s Senior Manager and Football Foundation Ambassador, said: “I am delighted that the Grow the Game programme is back. It means the pool of players in this country continues to widen, unearthing talent from all backgrounds in the process.”

Danielle Carter, England and Arsenal Women’s striker, backed the scheme: “As a footballer, one of the most rewarding things is seeing young supporters at the game and hoping that they too take up football after watching England play.

“I was lucky when I was a young girl as I joined Leyton Orient at the age of 10, but for many of my teammates they were playing in boys teams until they were older.

It’s great that Grow the Game will mean that more girls teams will be created and give more people the chance to play and enjoy football.”

Blind footballer Brandon Coleman said: “By recognising areas of the game where playing opportunities are really limited, and focusing on developing them by providing funds that could make all the difference, Grow the Game plays a big part in making sure that football in England is open and accessible For All.”

https://www.footballfoundation.org.uk/funding-schemes/grow-the-game/