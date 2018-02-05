THEY’RE over the moon down at the children’s holiday charity Over The Wall…

The charity, founded by the late Oscar winning Hollywood actor Paul Newman, has been given £865,000 from the Kentown Wizard Foundation to help them to DOUBLE the number of children they can help from all over the country.

For almost 20 years Over the Wall has provided free residential activity camps throughout the UK for children living with serious health challenges, their siblings and families.

Last year more than 660 children and family members attended 13 camps throughout the UK.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of Over the Wall, said: “The wonderful support from the Kentown Wizard Foundation will allow us to grow our charity so we can run many more additional camps and provide the opportunity to other UK children’s charities to use these camps.

“Last year we trialled charity partnership camps with Crohn’s & Colitis UK and the Anaphylaxis Campaign and received incredible feedback from these camps.

“We know this is a service other children’s charities – and more importantly, families who have children living with serious illness – really want and need.”

The Kentown Wizard Foundation helps children and young adults living with serious illness or disability. It was set up by Blackpool entrepreneur and philanthropist Ken Townsley, who has donated or pledged in the region of £100 million to the Foundation since its launch in 2015.

Margaret Ingram, chief executive of the Kentown Wizard Foundation, said: “Over The Wall’s residential camps have already had a huge impact on the children and families affected by serious illness.

“We are delighted to be able to facilitate its expansion and broaden its reach, allowing it to work with other important charities. This will allow so many more children to experience the wonder of their residential camps.”

Over The Wall, tel 02392 477 110

Kentown Wizard Foundation, tel Tel: 01253 446923

The charity recently received an OFSTED ‘Outstanding’ rating across the board, following inspections at the charity’s residential camps.

The OFSTED report stated: “Children and young people forget about their complex medical needs as they become enthralled in a range of activities.

“They feel relaxed because their medical care is managed extremely effectively. They exude confidence and self-belief, motivational volunteers and leaders provide inspirational opportunities and new challenges and achievements are constantly celebrated.”