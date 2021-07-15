DO YOU know anyone with a disability who finds reading print difficult? If so, Calibre Audio can help.

The charity provides a free audiobook service for anyone with a disability that makes reading print difficult.

More than 3,000 audiobooks are currently available, specifically for children and young people, including Key Stage 1-4, GCSE and A-Level texts to assist with studies.

As well as providing a useful and free way to access school texts, the service is a fantastic tool for children to escape and unwind with unlimited borrowing.