IT WAS a memorable clash between Liverpool, Everton and Man United – but this time it was on the golf course, involved one or two veterans, and raised a lot of cash for charity!

Ex-Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler and Jason McAteer lined up with actor Dean Chisnall and Sky sports commentator Rob Palmer in the tenth annual charity tournament for Wirral-based Stick ‘n’ Step children’s charity.

They were taking on 40 other teams, which included former Everton players Graeme Sharp and Graham Stuart, and ex-Man U boss Sir Alex Ferguson and Frank Stapleton.

Rob Palmer, who organised the event at Pryers Hayes Golf Club, said: “I am so pleased to be able to assist this charity in the amazing work it carries out. Everyone who attends Stick ‘n’ Step’s conductive education classes will directly benefit from the £24,000 raised.”

Stick ‘n’ Step, tel 0151 638 0888

PICTURED: Golf Day Winners: Rob Palmer, Jason McAteer, Jim Mitchell (Pryors Hayes Golf Club), Robbie Fowler, and Dean Chisnall