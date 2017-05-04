A FINGER prick blood test monitor that helps chemotherapy patients manage their treatment, software that turns physiotherapy into video games, and a collection of clothes that heighten or mute senses to help people affected by autism are amongst the winners of the AXA PPP Health Tech & You Awards 2017.

The winners were announced at a prestigious gala ceremony at the new Design Museum in London attended by leading innovators, designers, entrepreneurs and executives from the international health technology sector.

Gordon Henderson, Marketing & Innovation Director, AXA PPP healthcare, said: “The Awards recognise and celebrate the best in personal health technology innovations to benefit consumers and our members to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“At AXA PPP healthcare, we are very proud to consider ourselves as playing a part in this ever-evolving nature of health technology to care for and support individuals, helping them to live life well not only today, but in the future.”

Roll of Honour:

Trending Award – Health tech that is making a genuine difference to people’s lives right now. This category looked at the health tech being discussed on social media.

Winner – MyAsthma.

An app designed to help people living with asthma understand more about themselves and their condition, and to help to manage it.

The app works in several ways; the asthma control test (ACT) that helps people understand how well controlled their asthma is, tracking medicine usage and asthma attacks to help communication between themselves and their healthcare professional.

It also connects to the user’s everyday life, learning what triggers their asthma from location, weather and air quality, and offering useful advice in these situations. MyAsthma is the first pharma-supported Grade 1 Medical Device as a smartphone app.

The Future Award – In partnership with Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design – Royal College of Art, this category identified products, services, systems or devices that address future health challenges.

Winner – sensewear

A collection of clothes and accessories that emphasise the use of senses. Their primary purpose is to stimulate and improve awareness of our senses, while training us to better use them all. Some sensewear items are designed to mute physical sensations, some to sharpen them. The collection is inspired by therapies applied to Sensory Processing Disorders and developed with the technical support of therapists assisting people affected with autism. Anxiety, stress and panic attacks are the most typical symptoms of autism but, as many other people also suffer from these conditions, the collection is not only aimed at people with disabilities but for people living busy and often stressful lives.

AXA PPP Health Tech & You Challenge. For the third year, AXA PPP Health Tech & You highlights the most pressing current challenges and invites the health tech community to say how their innovations are best placed to tackle them.

Winner – Affinity

From a simple finger prick test, Affinity can help people identify if blood cell counts are dropping whilst they are at home in between chemotherapy cycles. This can help avoid infection and keep treatment on track.

The Health & Care Professional’s Choice. This category highlighted a health technology which is highly valued by health and care professionals.

Winner – uMotif

A pl atform that captures high quality health data from patients. It is helping patients take control, improving clinical appointments and modernising clinical research trials.

The Health Tech & Age Award

Winner – MIRA Rehab

A platform that turns physical and cognitive exercises into video games, making therapy easier to follow. It ask s patients to complete the recommended movements to progress through each game level. As a result, patients are playing while at the same time actually recovering.

The Wow! Award

Winner – HealthUnlocked

The largest social network for health in the world. Each month millions of people are supported to improve their health through online peer support and self-management in over 600 health and wellbeing online communities.

www.healthtechandyou.com

–