Chris receiving an O2 Media Award – one of many he helped the paper to win over the years

THE man who has helped All Together NOW! become one of North West’s much-loved and highly respected newspapers has died.

James Edward Christopher Groves – better known to thousands of readers and friends as “Chris” – was one of the small team that set up our free charity health paper in 2005.

Born in Speke, Liverpool, in 1944, Chris loved newspapers – and especially loved meeting and helping people.

In 1959, at a time when Liverpool was just beginning to boom, 15-year-old Chris started work at the Liverpool Echo, where he met his future wife, Christine. He was a huge player in the Echo’s advertising and planning team until taking early retirement in 2003.

Less than two years later he was back in the thick of it, relishing a ‘jack of all trades’ role with the new All Together NOW! charity paper.

“We’re all devastated here,” said editor Tom Dowling. “Chris was such a massive part of the team and a great friend for decades. He was a font of knowledge about the newspaper industry and was able to turn his hand literally to anything – from helping with editorial, advertising, and even to actually delivering papers all over the region and helping me on my travels in my wheelchair. He would do anything to make the paper a success.

“Chris simply enjoyed all the challenges of setting up a newspaper, and keeping it afloat. He was a truly great ambassador for the charity. He loved all the positive feedback from readers and took great pride in hearing how the paper was helping people.”

Chris officially retired in 2011. However, he couldn’t resist the urge to stay involved with All Together NOW! For the past nine years he continued as a volunteer for the charity, again helping in a variety of roles.

Sadly, in the summer of last year, his wife, Christine, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. She died in February. Four months later, Chris was also diagnosed with cancer.

His son, Matthew, said: “We are so, so proud of our very special Dad. We just didn’t know how much he was loved and respected by so many people. It’s a very tough time us but our immense grief is eased by all the love and affection that people had for both him and our wonderful mum.”

Chris died at Marie Curie Hospice, Woolton, Liverpool, on Thursday 22 October.

He leaves three children, Matthew, Rachel and Katy – and many, many friends …

We’re already missing him deeply.

PICTURES: wedding bells with Christine in 1976

ABOVE, Chris the delivery man

BELOW (second left) Chris with Liverpool band The Farm who launched All Together NOW! in May 2005