FAMILIES with disabled children across Merseyside are being urged to use a service that has could help cut household costs by over £1,600.

Caudwell Children has a range of support on offer to help families with disabled children save money on their monthly bills and overcome fuel poverty after the charity was awarded a grant from the Energy Saving Trust.

The cost of energy bills and many other utilities rose significantly for more than 15 million people in the UK earlier this year, after the price cap was lifted in April – potentially costing hundreds of pounds extra each year.

To help families in Liverpool and the Wirral reduce their monthly bills, Caudwell Children is offering support through its Warm Homes service.

Families referred through the service since its launch in October 2020 are an average of £1,650 better off.

The service offers families tailored support, including:

Personalised budgeting and financial advice.

Help to identify benefits and support they’re entitled to.

A free home energy survey.

Funding for essential appliances such as refrigerators, cookers and freezers.

The service is delivered in partnership with the Auriga Services, an organisation that works with utility companies to help families reduce financial hardship.

Caudwell Children and Auriga use their combined expertise to identify, engage and support families with disabled children – helping them to address their needs and get access to services or additional support for them or their child.

Trudi Beswick, CEO of Caudwell Children, said: “We’re proud to be have been able to help families in Liverpool and the Wirral get extra support – especially during the tough winter months of the pandemic.

“What we’re increasingly realising is that lots of families with disabled children don’t know that they’re entitled to all kinds of additional support – whether it’s financial support or something as simple yet life-changing as applying for a blue badge so that they can park their car more easily.

“We’re here to help them get that support, because they deserve it. Please get in touch with us, because I’m sure we can help.”

So far, the service has supported 17 families across Liverpool and the Wirral but has the capacity to support hundreds more.

To apply, visit: www.caudwellchildren.com/warmhomes